Judge overturns settlement that protected the Sackler family from opioid lawsuits A federal judge has overturned a bankruptcy settlement worth more than $4 billion which granted immunity from opioid lawsuits to members of the Sackler family who own the company that makes Oxycontin.

National Judge overturns settlement that protected the Sackler family from opioid lawsuits Judge overturns settlement that protected the Sackler family from opioid lawsuits Listen · 4:23 4:23 A federal judge has overturned a bankruptcy settlement worth more than $4 billion which granted immunity from opioid lawsuits to members of the Sackler family who own the company that makes Oxycontin. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor