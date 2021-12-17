Insecure Takeover Part 2: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

From Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen in Inglewood, California, our second and final Insecure Tiny Desk takeover is a total Los Angeles affair. The spot where B.K. Habermehl, Nnena, and TeaMarrr gather is also co-owned by series creator and star, Issa Rae. Our first collaboration with Insecure was an experiment just a few weeks into the Tiny Desk (home) experiment last year. We took what we learned and decided to run it back. Hilltop was featured on the show and the addition of L.A.'s own 1500 or Nothin' as the backing band made the refinement complete.

Southern California's B.K. Habermehl is no stranger to Issa Rae's world. She landed three songs on season four of the HBO show, including the jam that introduced me to her, "Right on Time." Here she kicks off the showcase with "Time Off." Next, B.K. takes us downstairs to usher in some "Fun" via newcomer Nnena. "Fun" was featured at the end of the first episode of Insecure's current season, and completely set the tone for the episodes that followed. The Nigerian-American singer-rapper dives deep into her low range and the result gives me goosebumps. We cap things off with a tea party, courtesy of Insecure fav TeaMarrr. Waving an incense stick, she conjures some seductive "Pipe Dreams."

SET LIST

"Time Off"

"Fun"

"Pipe Dreams"

MUSICIANS

B.K. Habermehl: vocals

Nnena: vocals

TeaMarrr: vocals

Damien "Dammo" Farmer: bass

Quintin "Q" Gulledge: drums

Lamar "MyGuyMars" Edwards: keys

Chris Payton: guitar

Larrance "Rance" Dopson: music director

CREDITS

Video: Lia B

Audio: Cole Nystrom

Director: Lia B

Engineer: Cole Nystrom

Executive Producers: Joseph Boyd and Brittany Bell

Director of Photography: Evan Avtal

Steadicam: Thor

Camera Operators: Benjamin Meserve, Taylor Randall

Gaffer: Jahn Beadle

Lead Production Assistant: Sofia Ribeiro

Editor: Wayan Palmieri

