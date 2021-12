Omicron cases could overwhelm an already fragile health system NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Dr. Craig Spencer of New York-Presbyterian and Columbia University Irving Medical Center in Manhattan, about the omicron variant's effect on medical care in the U.S.

Health Omicron cases could overwhelm an already fragile health system Omicron cases could overwhelm an already fragile health system Listen · 6:21 6:21 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Dr. Craig Spencer of New York-Presbyterian and Columbia University Irving Medical Center in Manhattan, about the omicron variant's effect on medical care in the U.S. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor