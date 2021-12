House panel wraps up an important week in the probe into the Capitol attack It's been a busy time for the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, as the investigation moves closer to former President Donald Trump's inner circle.

Politics House panel wraps up an important week in the probe into the Capitol attack House panel wraps up an important week in the probe into the Capitol attack Listen · 7:13 7:13 It's been a busy time for the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, as the investigation moves closer to former President Donald Trump's inner circle. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor