Obituaries Journalist who prompted the fall of the Berlin Wall dies Journalist who prompted the fall of the Berlin Wall dies Listen · 1:40 1:40 The collapse of the Berlin Wall began with an unexpected answer at a press conference. The journalist who asked the question, Riccardo Ehrman, has died at the age of 92.