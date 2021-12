Judge rejects Purdue Pharma's opioid settlement that would protect Sackler family A federal judge has overturned the $4.5 billion settlement between Purdue Pharma, which makes OxyContin, and the Sackler family, that would have protected the family from litigation of their own.

Judge rejects Purdue Pharma's opioid settlement that would protect Sackler family Judge rejects Purdue Pharma's opioid settlement that would protect Sackler family Audio will be available later today. A federal judge has overturned the $4.5 billion settlement between Purdue Pharma, which makes OxyContin, and the Sackler family, that would have protected the family from litigation of their own. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor