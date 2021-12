How much could the omicron variant disrupt American life this winter? First projections of the variant's impact find a range of possibilities, from just a relatively small acceleration of the current trajectory to a big new wave that could rival last winter's surge.

Health How much could the omicron variant disrupt American life this winter? First projections of the variant's impact find a range of possibilities, from just a relatively small acceleration of the current trajectory to a big new wave that could rival last winter's surge. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor