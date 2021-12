Remembering Greg Tate, a culture critic who focused on Black music and art Tate's whirlwind writing, which appeared in The Village Voice and Rolling Stone, often referenced pop culture, literary theory and the latest slang. He died Dec. 7. Originally broadcast in 1992.

Author Interviews Remembering Greg Tate, a culture critic who focused on Black music and art Remembering Greg Tate, a culture critic who focused on Black music and art Listen · 10:45 10:45 Tate's whirlwind writing, which appeared in The Village Voice and Rolling Stone, often referenced pop culture, literary theory and the latest slang. He died Dec. 7. Originally broadcast in 1992. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor