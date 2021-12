#2162: Mid Life Crisis Car on a Budget : The Best of Car Talk Like a lot of middle-aged drivers, John from North Carolina wanted to cut loose and buy a cool car. But instead of reaching back to his youth for a 1960s muscle car he decided to settle for his idea of a contemporary mid-life crisis mobile: a Hyundai. How's that, John? This and more on today's Best of Car Talk!

The Best of Car Talk #2162: Mid Life Crisis Car on a Budget #2162: Mid Life Crisis Car on a Budget Listen · 33:38 33:38 Like a lot of middle-aged drivers, John from North Carolina wanted to cut loose and buy a cool car. But instead of reaching back to his youth for a 1960s muscle car he decided to settle for his idea of a contemporary mid-life crisis mobile: a Hyundai. How's that, John? This and more on today's Best of Car Talk! NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor