Headspace: Andy Puddicombe and Rich Pierson (2019)

Enlarge this image Karina Perez for NPR Karina Perez for NPR

Andy Puddicombe is not your typical entrepreneur—in his early twenties, he gave away everything he owned to train as a Buddhist monk. But after ten years, he decided he wanted to bring the benefits of his meditation techniques to more people.

While running a meditation clinic in London, Andy met Rich Pierson, who had burned out on his job at a high-powered London ad agency. Together, they founded Headspace in 2010.

Over ten years later, Headspace's guided meditation app has users in 190 countries and an annual revenue of over $100 million.

This episode of How I Built This was produced by Casey Herman and edited by Neva Grant. Research help from David Zha. Additional support from Jeff Rogers, J.C. Howard, Julia Carney, Elaine Coates, Farrah Safari, Liz Metzger, Harrison Vijay Tsui and Katherine Sypher. You can follow us on Twitter @HowIBuiltThis, on Instagram @HowIBuiltThisNPR and email us at hibt@npr.org.