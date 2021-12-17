Accessibility links
Bonus Episode! Wisdom From The Top: Best Buy : How I Built This with Guy Raz This week, we thought we'd bring you a little bonus from another show that Guy hosts called Wisdom From The Top.

In 2012, to say there was a crisis at Best Buy—is an understatement. In January, Forbes published an article with the headline: WHY BEST BUY IS GOING OUT OF BUSINESS. And then, in March, the company reported a loss of $1.7 billion dollars. In April, the CEO resigned because of an "inappropriate relationship" with an employee. Hubert Joly stepped in, determined to fix Best Buy, and he started by valuing the people who work there.

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Bonus Episode! Wisdom From The Top: Best Buy

Bonus Episode! Wisdom From The Top: Best Buy

Listen · 1:10:52
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1065292675/1066366031" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built This with Guy Raz

This week, we thought we'd bring you a little bonus from another show that Guy hosts called Wisdom From The Top.

In 2012, to say there was a crisis at Best Buy—is an understatement. In January, Forbes published an article with the headline: WHY BEST BUY IS GOING OUT OF BUSINESS.

Then, in March, the company reported a loss of $1.7 billion dollars, and in April, the CEO resigned because of an "inappropriate relationship" with an employee.

Hubert Joly stepped in, determined to fix Best Buy, and he started by valuing the people who work there.

Wisdom From The Top with Guy Raz

Wisdom From The Top with Guy Raz