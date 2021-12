A conversation with the country's 1st Somali-American mayor NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Deqa Dhalac, who recently became the first Somali-American mayor in the United States.

National A conversation with the country's 1st Somali-American mayor A conversation with the country's 1st Somali-American mayor Listen · 4:17 4:17 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Deqa Dhalac, who recently became the first Somali-American mayor in the United States. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor