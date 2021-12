Outrage after Joe Buck said that a player's concussion symptoms may be from the cold Broadcaster Joe Buck speculated that a player whose arms were tensed and shaking from an assumed concussion was just cold. An expert says it shows the league's messaging problem around head injuries.

