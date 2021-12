Biden and Democrats admit they won't be passing Build Back Better before Christmas After a flurry of last-ditch meetings and negotiations, President Biden and Senate Democrats are admitting they don't have the votes to pass Biden's social and climate spending package by Christmas.

Politics Biden and Democrats admit they won't be passing Build Back Better before Christmas Biden and Democrats admit they won't be passing Build Back Better before Christmas Audio will be available later today. After a flurry of last-ditch meetings and negotiations, President Biden and Senate Democrats are admitting they don't have the votes to pass Biden's social and climate spending package by Christmas. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor