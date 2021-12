White House issues a warning to unvaccinated Americans as concerns about omicron grow The White House continues the same COVID-19 messages and strategies even as models suggest an omicron surge is coming.

Politics White House issues a warning to unvaccinated Americans as concerns about omicron grow White House issues a warning to unvaccinated Americans as concerns about omicron grow Audio will be available later today. The White House continues the same COVID-19 messages and strategies even as models suggest an omicron surge is coming. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor