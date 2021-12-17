No Shortage of labor stories

Enlarge this image David Zalubowski/AP David Zalubowski/AP

Something really strange is happening in the labor market. People are quitting their jobs in droves. Employers are paying more and offering better benefits just so people will think about working for them. And this month, there were 11 million jobs available in the U.S. – and just 6.9 million people looking.

It all amounts to a reset in the balance of power between employers and workers. Maybe you've heard of the Big Quit or The Great Resignation. In this episode, we come up with a new term to describe what's going on out there in the world of work: The Great Renegotiation.

Music: "We Don't Care" and "Get That Groove" and "Tearing it Up" and "Street Groove" and "Don't Look Down" and "Marvelous Vibe" and "Blue Wave" and "Hedonista"

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and NPR One.

Want economics stories from the comfort of home? Subscribe to Planet Money's weekly newsletter.