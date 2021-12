Tornado damage in the Midwest highlighted the lack of national building standards The tornadoes in the Midwest last weekend once again exposed the lack of national building standards. Regulations vary greatly from one locality to another.

Weather Tornado damage in the Midwest highlighted the lack of national building standards Tornado damage in the Midwest highlighted the lack of national building standards Listen · 3:53 3:53 The tornadoes in the Midwest last weekend once again exposed the lack of national building standards. Regulations vary greatly from one locality to another. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor