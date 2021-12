Activists in Hong Kong plan not to vote or to cast blank ballots in upcoming election Hong Kong has legislative elections on Sunday, but new rules favor candidates friendly towards the Beijing government. Activists say people can protest by not voting or by casting blank ballots.

Asia Activists in Hong Kong plan not to vote or to cast blank ballots in upcoming election