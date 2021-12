Raising debt ceiling wasn't always a heated source of debate This week, Democrats pushed through a measure to raise the debt ceiling, to avoid a default on the nation's debt. But how did the debt ceiling become such a hot-button issue on Capitol Hill?

Politics Raising debt ceiling wasn't always a heated source of debate Raising debt ceiling wasn't always a heated source of debate Listen · 5:16 5:16 This week, Democrats pushed through a measure to raise the debt ceiling, to avoid a default on the nation's debt. But how did the debt ceiling become such a hot-button issue on Capitol Hill?