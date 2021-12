Abortion support group aims to strengthen partnerships to meet heightened need NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Odile Schalit, executive director of the abortion support services group The Brigid Alliance, about how her work has changed since the passage of SB 8.

National Abortion support group aims to strengthen partnerships to meet heightened need Abortion support group aims to strengthen partnerships to meet heightened need Listen · 7:02 7:02 NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Odile Schalit, executive director of the abortion support services group The Brigid Alliance, about how her work has changed since the passage of SB 8. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor