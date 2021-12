Scientist explains how a crumbling glacier could shrink coastlines globally NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with glaciologist Erin Pettit about her research on the Thwaites Glacier, a bellwether ice shelf that could fail in the next five years and accelerate global sea rise.

Environment Scientist explains how a crumbling glacier could shrink coastlines globally Scientist explains how a crumbling glacier could shrink coastlines globally Listen · 6:40 6:40 NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with glaciologist Erin Pettit about her research on the Thwaites Glacier, a bellwether ice shelf that could fail in the next five years and accelerate global sea rise. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor