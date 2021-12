Adam McKay talks new doomsday satire movie, 'Don't Look Up' NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with director Adam McKay about his newest film, Don't Look Up.

Movie Interviews Adam McKay talks new doomsday satire movie, 'Don't Look Up' Adam McKay talks new doomsday satire movie, 'Don't Look Up' Listen · 8:55 8:55 NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with director Adam McKay about his newest film, Don't Look Up. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor