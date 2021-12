Revival of the Iran nuclear deal appears far-off Scott Detrow gets an update on the ongoing Iran-U.S. nuclear deal talks in Vienna from journalist Negar Mortazavi.

National Security Revival of the Iran nuclear deal appears far-off Revival of the Iran nuclear deal appears far-off Listen · 5:09 5:09 Scott Detrow gets an update on the ongoing Iran-U.S. nuclear deal talks in Vienna from journalist Negar Mortazavi. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor