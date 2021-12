Making sense of the omicron spread NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Dr. Eric Topol about the latest omicron developments and what worries him about a surge this winter.

Health Making sense of the omicron spread Making sense of the omicron spread Listen · 6:30 6:30 NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Dr. Eric Topol about the latest omicron developments and what worries him about a surge this winter. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor