COVID-safe travel tips if you can't postpone your holiday plans NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Kelley Lee, a professor of global health governance, about COVID and holiday travel.

Health COVID-safe travel tips if you can't postpone your holiday plans COVID-safe travel tips if you can't postpone your holiday plans Listen · 3:55 3:55 NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Kelley Lee, a professor of global health governance, about COVID and holiday travel. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor