Accessibility links
Amanda Shires wants out 'For Christmas' The fiddler, singer and songwriter's new Christmas album takes a realistic measure of the season.

Music Interviews

Amanda Shires wants out 'For Christmas'

Heard on Morning Edition

Amanda Shires wants out 'For Christmas'

Audio will be available later today.
Enlarge this image

Amanda Shires, performing during the Americana Awards at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 22, 2021 in Nashville. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music hide caption

toggle caption
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music

Amanda Shires, performing during the Americana Awards at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 22, 2021 in Nashville.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music

Amanda Shires' new album, For Christmas, makes it clear: she'd rather not be home for Christmas at all. "I think it would be a big lie or a sham to just walk through this Christmas stuff and think that everything's perfect," the Nashville-based fiddler, songwriter and singer tells Morning Edition's Steve Inskeep.

Jason Isbell And Amanda Shires: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Tiny Desk

Jason Isbell And Amanda Shires: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Especially the second Christmas of the pandemic. "This last year has been a different kind of hard, for sure." While her Christmas album is bleaker than the average holly-and-poinsettia fare – Shires' interpretation of "Silent Night" in particular – Shires finds hope settling near the horizon.

 "Just goes to show there are happy times coming," she says. "When you get the bleak you get the opposite, too."

You can listen to the full broadcast version of this story in the audio player above.