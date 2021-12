News brief: Omicron variant, Build Back Better, Chile's president-elect The latest coronavirus variant is spreading quickly. West Virginia Sen. Manchin says he won't support the president's Build Back Better plan. A leftist millennial wins Chile's presidential election.

Health