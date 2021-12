Leftist millennial wins Chile's weekend presidential election Gabriel Boric, 35, who rose to prominence during anti-government protests was elected Chile's next president after a bruising campaign against a free-market firebrand likened to Donald Trump.

Leftist millennial wins Chile's weekend presidential election Leftist millennial wins Chile's weekend presidential election Audio will be available later today. Gabriel Boric, 35, who rose to prominence during anti-government protests was elected Chile's next president after a bruising campaign against a free-market firebrand likened to Donald Trump. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor