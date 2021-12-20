Thousands of people in Scotland, convicted of being witches, will be exonerated

Many of the 3,800 people were burned at the stake centuries ago. The effort is led by a group called The Witches of Scotland — dedicated to clearing the names of people convicted of witchcraft.

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Scott Detrow. In Scotland, more than 3,800 people convicted of being witches many centuries ago are said to be exonerated and given apologies. Many of these soon-to-be certified non-witches were burned at the stake. The effort is led by a group called The Witches of Scotland. They're dedicated to clearing the names of people convicted of witchcraft. The allegations ranged from cursing the kingship to dancing with the devil. It's MORNING EDITION.

