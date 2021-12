Thousands of people in Scotland, convicted of being witches, will be exonerated Many of the 3,800 people were burned at the stake centuries ago. The effort is led by a group called The Witches of Scotland — dedicated to clearing the names of people convicted of witchcraft.

