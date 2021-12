Most hospitals in China only offer reproductive services to married women China is liberalizing birth restrictions because it wants families to have more children. But unconventional families still find themselves constrained by social norms.

Most hospitals in China only offer reproductive services to married women Most hospitals in China only offer reproductive services to married women Audio will be available later today. China is liberalizing birth restrictions because it wants families to have more children. But unconventional families still find themselves constrained by social norms. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor