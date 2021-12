The omicron variant is driving a new COVID-19 surge in the U.K. The surge in the United Kingdom is bringing new fears for the holidays and the winter months — along with fresh political troubles for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Health The omicron variant is driving a new COVID-19 surge in the U.K. The omicron variant is driving a new COVID-19 surge in the U.K. Listen · 4:01 4:01 The surge in the United Kingdom is bringing new fears for the holidays and the winter months — along with fresh political troubles for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor