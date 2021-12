Tennessee professor hid a cash prize on campus. The clue was in the syllabus Kenyon Wilson at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wanted to see if his syllabus was being read. He hid a $50 bill on campus and put how to find it in the syllabus. The money went unclaimed.

