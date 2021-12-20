2021's End of Year Comedy Special

This week, we are doing something a little different. It is our annual end of year best standup comedy showcase! The whole team here at Maximum Fun combed through dozens and dozens of albums to bring you some of the best of 2021.

In a year that was extraordinarily difficult for stand up comedy, that meant that some comedians got creative. We have albums recorded before the pandemic, albums recorded in front of only a handful of people and even one that was recorded at a drive-in! Our list includes industry veterans and up-and-coming talents you are going to love.

This is, of course, stand up comedy, so we wanted to also give a heads up that we have bleeped the bad words and edited out obscenities. There is also content you will hear that touches on some mature topics.

Let us know what your favorite stand-up albums of the year were. Did we miss someone? We want to know! Sound off on Twitter @Bullseye or on Facebook!

Jasmine Ellis – Nobody's Queen

Laurie Kilmartin – Corset

Danny Jolles – Six Parts

Chris Fairbanks – The Rescue Cactus Album

Nish Kumar – It's in Your Nature to Destroy Yourselves

Clare Belford – The Entire Cabbage

Paula Poundstone – Paula Poundstone Goes to College (one night only)

Ed Hill – Candy & Smiley

Jackie Kashian – Stay Kashian

Josh Johnson – Elusive

Gina Brillon – Easily Offended

Erica Rhodes – La Vie en Rhodes

Chris Gethard – Half My Life