2021's End of Year Comedy Special : Bullseye with Jesse Thorn It's that time of year again! Our annual end of year best of standup comedy showcase is here! The whole team here at Maximum Fun combed through dozens and dozens of albums to bring you some of the best. In a year that was extraordinarily difficult for stand up comedy, that meant that some comedians got creative. We have albums recorded before the pandemic, albums recorded in front of only a handful of people and even one that was recorded at a drive-in! So sit back, relax, and get ready to laugh. It has been a long year and you have earned it.

This week, we are doing something a little different. It is our annual end of year best standup comedy showcase! The whole team here at Maximum Fun combed through dozens and dozens of albums to bring you some of the best of 2021.

In a year that was extraordinarily difficult for stand up comedy, that meant that some comedians got creative. We have albums recorded before the pandemic, albums recorded in front of only a handful of people and even one that was recorded at a drive-in! Our list includes industry veterans and up-and-coming talents you are going to love.

This is, of course, stand up comedy, so we wanted to also give a heads up that we have bleeped the bad words and edited out obscenities. There is also content you will hear that touches on some mature topics.

Jasmine EllisNobody's Queen

Laurie KilmartinCorset

Danny JollesSix Parts

Chris FairbanksThe Rescue Cactus Album

Nish KumarIt's in Your Nature to Destroy Yourselves

Clare BelfordThe Entire Cabbage

Paula PoundstonePaula Poundstone Goes to College (one night only)

Ed HillCandy & Smiley

Jackie KashianStay Kashian

Josh JohnsonElusive

Gina BrillonEasily Offended

Erica RhodesLa Vie en Rhodes

Chris GethardHalf My Life