What the White House is doing as omicron begins to take off in the U.S. President Biden is expected to address the surge in omicron cases, but is his administration's response fast and sufficient enough to meet what could be the most challenging month yet in the pandemic?

Politics What the White House is doing as omicron begins to take off in the U.S. What the White House is doing as omicron begins to take off in the U.S. Listen · 4:21 4:21 President Biden is expected to address the surge in omicron cases, but is his administration's response fast and sufficient enough to meet what could be the most challenging month yet in the pandemic? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor