Stocks drop as fears about the omicron variant reach Wall Street Stocks dropped as investors worried about how the omicron variant would impact the global economy after several countries imposed restrictions.

Business Stocks drop as fears about the omicron variant reach Wall Street Stocks drop as fears about the omicron variant reach Wall Street Listen · 2:37 2:37 Stocks dropped as investors worried about how the omicron variant would impact the global economy after several countries imposed restrictions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor