The road to recovery after a devastating tornado NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Ryan Stanley, the mayor of Joplin, Mo., about recovery efforts and lessons learned from the 2011 tornado that killed 161 people.

Weather The road to recovery after a devastating tornado The road to recovery after a devastating tornado Listen · 4:32 4:32 NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Ryan Stanley, the mayor of Joplin, Mo., about recovery efforts and lessons learned from the 2011 tornado that killed 161 people. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor