Remembering rapper Drakeo the Ruler, fatally stabbed at a Los Angeles music festival Rapper Drakeo the Ruler, killed backstage at a Los Angeles concert on Dec. 19, overcame significant legal troubles to achieve renown with his distinctive flow and idiosyncratic wordplay.

Obituaries Remembering rapper Drakeo the Ruler, fatally stabbed at a Los Angeles music festival Remembering rapper Drakeo the Ruler, fatally stabbed at a Los Angeles music festival Listen · 1:53 1:53 Rapper Drakeo the Ruler, killed backstage at a Los Angeles concert on Dec. 19, overcame significant legal troubles to achieve renown with his distinctive flow and idiosyncratic wordplay. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor