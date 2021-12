Not the 'carmageddon' that some predicted, traffic jams in some cities are back A new report finds congestion is up since 2020, though still below pre-pandemic levels. Some of the worst congestion is in Chicago, where drivers lost on average 104 hours sitting in their cars.

National Not the 'carmageddon' that some predicted, traffic jams in some cities are back Not the 'carmageddon' that some predicted, traffic jams in some cities are back Listen · 3:46 3:46 A new report finds congestion is up since 2020, though still below pre-pandemic levels. Some of the worst congestion is in Chicago, where drivers lost on average 104 hours sitting in their cars. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor