Rep. Brown, who pushed to address extremism in military, reacts to Pentagon report NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Maryland Congressman Anthony Brown about the Defense Department's report on Monday about extremism in the military.

National Security Rep. Brown, who pushed to address extremism in military, reacts to Pentagon report Rep. Brown, who pushed to address extremism in military, reacts to Pentagon report Listen · 4:30 4:30 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Maryland Congressman Anthony Brown about the Defense Department's report on Monday about extremism in the military. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor