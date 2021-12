New York's COVID surge comes right as people had hoped to prepare for holiday travel As the omicron variant spreads rapidly, people are growing anxious as the holiday approaches. In New York, residents have postponed trips and worry about new economic slowdowns for local businesses.

Health New York's COVID surge comes right as people had hoped to prepare for holiday travel New York's COVID surge comes right as people had hoped to prepare for holiday travel Audio will be available later today. As the omicron variant spreads rapidly, people are growing anxious as the holiday approaches. In New York, residents have postponed trips and worry about new economic slowdowns for local businesses. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor