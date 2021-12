When Santas Stormed Macy's : StoryCorps At the height of the AIDS crisis, Mark Woodley disclosed his HIV status and lost his job as a Macy's Santa Claus. In this episode of the StoryCorps podcast, Mark speaks with his friend Jon Winkleman about the moment they decided to take action.

