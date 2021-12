Communities are dealing with an increase in homicides. What's behind the rise? Two consecutive years of escalating gun violence and homicides leave big cities and small towns reeling as they search for ways to regain control of a problem with many causes.

National Communities are dealing with an increase in homicides. What's behind the rise? Communities are dealing with an increase in homicides. What's behind the rise? Audio will be available later today. Two consecutive years of escalating gun violence and homicides leave big cities and small towns reeling as they search for ways to regain control of a problem with many causes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor