News brief: Biden speech, COVID testing critique, Pentagon extremism rules President Biden addresses the Omicron variant in a speech Tuesday. Some health officials say Biden has fallen short on COVID testing. The Pentagon is updating its policies on extremism in its ranks.

Health News brief: Biden speech, COVID testing critique, Pentagon extremism rules News brief: Biden speech, COVID testing critique, Pentagon extremism rules Listen · 11:04 11:04 President Biden addresses the Omicron variant in a speech Tuesday. Some health officials say Biden has fallen short on COVID testing. The Pentagon is updating its policies on extremism in its ranks. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor