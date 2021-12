Public health experts will be listening as Biden speaks to the nation about omicron The omicron variant is now the dominant variant in the U.S. President Biden is set to warn Americans about omicron, and talk about the administration's plans to help areas struggling with the surge.

Health Public health experts will be listening as Biden speaks to the nation about omicron Public health experts will be listening as Biden speaks to the nation about omicron Listen · 3:52 3:52 The omicron variant is now the dominant variant in the U.S. President Biden is set to warn Americans about omicron, and talk about the administration's plans to help areas struggling with the surge. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor