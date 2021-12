As the pandemic persists, more schools embrace outdoor classes Some schools moved classes outdoors when the pandemic began — now it's a growing trend. There are nearly 600 outdoor and nature-based schools across the U.S. One of the newest is in western Wisconsin.

Some schools moved classes outdoors when the pandemic began — now it's a growing trend. There are nearly 600 outdoor and nature-based schools across the U.S. One of the newest is in western Wisconsin.