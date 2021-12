The Pentagon is taking steps to stop extremism within its ranks NPR's A Martinez speaks to Pentagon press secretary John Kirby about the steps the military is taking to stop cases of extremism by members of the military.

National Security The Pentagon is taking steps to stop extremism within its ranks The Pentagon is taking steps to stop extremism within its ranks Listen · 4:39 4:39 NPR's A Martinez speaks to Pentagon press secretary John Kirby about the steps the military is taking to stop cases of extremism by members of the military. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor