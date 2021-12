Mr. Spock's ear tips are donated to the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum Leonard Nimoy was the first to portray the half-human, half-Vulcan science officer. Now children of the late actor have donated a pair from the actor's personal collection.

Television Mr. Spock's ear tips are donated to the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum Leonard Nimoy was the first to portray the half-human, half-Vulcan science officer. Now children of the late actor have donated a pair from the actor's personal collection.