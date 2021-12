European treasure hunter reunites American veteran with the bracelet he lost in 1945 A U.S. soldier overseas during World War II lost a bracelet inscribed with his sweetheart's name. A treasure hunter discovered it this fall, and returned it to its rightful owner.

World European treasure hunter reunites American veteran with the bracelet he lost in 1945 A U.S. soldier overseas during World War II lost a bracelet inscribed with his sweetheart's name. A treasure hunter discovered it this fall, and returned it to its rightful owner.