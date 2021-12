The U.S. economy is slowing as fewer immigrant workers come to fill jobs The U.S. economy is missing more than 1 million immigrant workers because of the pandemic and Trump-era cuts. Some say that's slowing down industries that depend most on immigrants, like trucking.

Economy The U.S. economy is slowing as fewer immigrant workers come to fill jobs The U.S. economy is slowing as fewer immigrant workers come to fill jobs Listen · 4:07 4:07 The U.S. economy is missing more than 1 million immigrant workers because of the pandemic and Trump-era cuts. Some say that's slowing down industries that depend most on immigrants, like trucking. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor